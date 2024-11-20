Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under air raid alert amid missile threat

KYIV (Reuters) – An air raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital and several other regions on Wednesday amid what Kyiv’s air force described as a missile threat.

The alert, which the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration urged citizens not to ignore, came just hours after the U.S. State Department closed its Kyiv embassy due to “specific information of a potential significant air attack”.

