Ukrainian drone attack damages utility infrastructure in Russia’s Voronezh region, governor says

(Reuters) – A utility infrastructure facility in the Voronezh region caught fire briefly from the falling debris of a destroyed Ukraine-launched drone, the governor of the southwestern Russian region that borders Ukraine said on Monday.

“The fire has already been extinguished,” Alexander Gusev, the governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. “According to preliminary information, there are no injuries.”