Ukrainian drones attack at several Russian regions, officials say

(Reuters) – A drone sparked a short-lived fire at an electrical substation in Russia’s Lipetsk region in a Ukrainian attack that also targeted the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian officials said.

“There are no casualties. The fire in the territory of the electrical substation is being extinguished,” Igor Artamonov, the governor of the Kursk region in Russia’s south, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Eight drones were destroyed over the Kursk region that borders Ukraine, the region’s administration said on Telegram. There was no information on potential damage or casualties.

Several “air objects” were also downed over the Belgorod region, south of Kursk, also along the border with Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Five residential houses were damaged, he added, but according to preliminary information there were no injuries.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv says that targeting Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort and is an answer to the countless deadly attacks by Russia.