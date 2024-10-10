Ukrainian drones attack Russian military airbase in North Caucasus

(Reuters) -Ukrainian drones attacked the Khanskaya military airbase in Russia’s southern Adygeya Republic region on Thursday morning, Russian news outlet Mash reported.

It published photographs of what it said was a United States-made long-range drone that had been downed near the airbase.

Separately, regional head Murat Kumpilov said on the Telegram messaging app that the village of Rodnikovy in the same area was being evacuated due to a fire after a drone attack.

He said the attack targeted the suburbs of the city of Maykop – where the airbase is located – and there were no casualties.

Separately, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying that 47 drones had been downed overnight over the broader Kuban region, which includes Adygeya.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed and Christina Fincher)