Ukrainian F-16 jet destroyed in crash, US source says

(Reuters) -A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was destroyed in a crash on Monday, a U.S. defense official told Reuters.

According to the official, the crash did not appear to be the result of Russian fire. It was still to be determined what caused the incident – pilot error or mechanical failure.

Russia staged a “massive” missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Monday, Ukraine’s Air Force commander said, which was followed by another major strike on Tuesday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that F-16 jets were used to repel the attack on Monday and showed good results.

Ukraine’s Air Force had no immediate comment.

Zelenskiy announced on Aug. 5 that Ukraine had started flying F-16s for operations within the country, confirming the long-awaited arrival of the U.S.-made fighter jets nearly 2-1/2 years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

