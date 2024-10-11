Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukrainian forces hold around half of Toretsk, trying to beat back Russian advance, local official says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian forces control around half of the strategic city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine as they attempt to stave off assaults by Russian troops, the city’s local authorities said on Friday.

“Approximately 40-50 percent of the city can be said to be under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces, while the rest of the territory is captured by the enemy,” Vasyl Chynchyk, head of Toretsk city military administration, said on national TV.

Military analysts say that capturing the hilltop Toretsk would allow Russian invasion forces to further complicate logistics for Ukrainian forces in much of the east.

Ukraine’s military reported eight clashes on the Toretsk front in the past day, with the main push focused on the city and near Shcherbynivka. Chynchyk said Russian forces had not advanced in the city in the past 24 hours.

Some 1,150 people remain in the embattled city, he said, as evacuations continued with the help of soldiers and national police.

Russian forces have been gradually but steadily advancing in the east recently, taking the bastion town of Vuhledar this month with Kyiv’s troops stretched thin more than 2-1/2 years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR