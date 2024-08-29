Ukrainian military confirms F-16 crash, death of pilot

(Reuters) – The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that an F-16 jet crashed and its pilot died while it was approaching a target during a Russian air strike on Monday.

“Four enemy missiles were shot down by airborne weapons,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

“Connection with one of the aircraft was lost while it was approaching the next target. As it turned out later, the plane crashed, the pilot died,” the military said.