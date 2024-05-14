Ukrainian military moves troops in Kharkiv region in response to Russian fire

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday it was moving troops to new positions in the north of Kharkiv region in response to heavy Russian fire and advances.

“In certain sectors in the area of Lukyantsi and Vovchansk, units have moved to more advantageous positions as a consequence of enemy fire and storming action and in order to preserve the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses,” the General Staff said in a statement.

Ukraine’s top military spy said earlier that Kyiv’s troops appeared close to stabilising the situation after Russia’s ground attack into the Kharkiv region, but warned of a buildup of Russian forces to the north near the Sumy region.