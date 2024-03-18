Ukrainian shelling kills four members of one family in Russia’s Belgorod, governor says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Four people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Nikolskoye in Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

Gladkov said in his Telegram channel that the victims – a couple, a grandmother and a boy of 17 – were killed when their house took a direct hit from a shell. He said a girl survived and was in intensive care.

Attacks on Belgorod have taken place frequently since 2022 but escalated in recent months, with 25 people killed in a single incident in late December. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian attacks.

Both sides say they do not target civilians.