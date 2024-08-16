Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukrainian strikes on Donetsk capital wound seven people, Russian official says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A series of Ukrainian strikes wounded at least seven people and set a shopping centre ablaze in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the top Russian official in the region said.

“Since 12 noon today, the enemy has been carrying out targeted massive strikes on the Petrovsky district of the regional capital,” Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor, posted on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, seven civilians, including a teenager, were wounded. Data on the injured continue to come in.”

Pushilin did not mention any fatalities. State news agency TASS earlier cited local authorities as saying at least two people were killed in the shelling of a shopping centre, but there was no confirmation.

Pushilin said the “Galaktika” shopping centre was engulfed in a fire of over 10,000 square metres (108,000 square feet) as a result of the attack and that authorities were still working to extinguish the blaze. Part of a local hospital was also damaged, he said.

The RIA news agency published video of huge clouds of smoke rising from what it said was the shopping centre.

