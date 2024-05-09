UK’s FTSE 100 Outperforms in Europe as BOE Fuels Rate-Cut Bets

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The UK’s FTSE 100 outperformed European indexes as the Bank of England’s latest policy decision drove wagers on interest-rate cuts. A mixed bag of corporate earnings kept broader sentiment subdued.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at a record high by 12:07 p.m. in London, as the pound weakened following the BOE’s meeting. The central bank edged closer to cutting rates from a 16-year high after a second policymaker voted for lower borrowing costs.

The Stoxx 600 Index was little changed after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday. The energy sector outperformed, while autos and retail were the worst laggards. Markets in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland were closed for a holiday.

Banco de Sabadell SA gained after Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA commenced a hostile bid for the lender, days after an earlier approach was rejected by the smaller rival’s board. BBVA’s shares fell 6%.

Read more: Europe’s Profit Engine Revs Up With Recession in the Rear-View

Telefonica SA was muted after it reported first-quarter profit that matched analysts’ estimates and said it was on track to meet its guidance this year. Argenx SE declined, despite reporting Vyvgart sales for the first quarter that beat the average analyst estimate.

Europe’s benchmark index has rebounded this month on optimism around resilient global economic growth and a largely upbeat corporate earnings season. Bullish technical indicators also suggest the market can keep drifting higher in the near term in the absence of any major catalysts.

Stocks are taking “a bit of a breather” as corporate earnings “continue to trickle in,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets. “But those are unlikely to set the market alight either as the big stories are already in.”

Veitmane said US inflation data next week was likely to be the next “important data point for the market.”

SECTORS IN FOCUS:

Chipmakers as Arm Holdings shares tumbled after the chip designer gave a lukewarm revenue forecast for the fiscal year, raising concerns that the tech industry’s artificial intelligence spending spree is slowing.

For more on equity markets:

It Looks Like Nobody Wants to Be Short In Europe: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: BBVA, Sabadell, Hipgnosis, Wood Group, Endor

London Makes Up Just 2% of Europe’s IPO Volume: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Little Changed; CytomX, Cardlytics Fall

Fashion Gods Turn to Guinness: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

–With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.