UN expert condemns Israeli killing of Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

ZURICH (Reuters) – A United Nations expert on Tuesday condemned Israel’s killing last week of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify in Gaza and urged that the deaths be prosecuted as a war crime.

The two men died in a July 31 airstrike by the Israeli military, which said Al-Ghoul was a Hamas operative who took part in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces has released a document seized from Hamas computers that it said corroborates its claim.

“I strongly denounce the deliberate targeting by Israel of two journalists in Gaza, which adds to an already appalling toll of reporters and media workers killed in this war,” Irene Khan, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said in a statement.

Israel’s military said Al-Ghoul belonged to the elite Nukhba unit and was involved in recording and publicizing attacks on Israeli troops.

Al Jazeera rejected what it said were “baseless allegations” and said Al-Ghoul had worked for the network since November 2023 and his only profession was as a journalist.

The IDF said the Hamas documents it had seized in Gaza listed members of the organization’s military wing, and that as of 2021, Al-Ghoul had been an engineer in the Hamas Gaza Brigade.

Khan said journalists are protected as civilians under international humanitarian law and targeting them deliberately was a war crime. That status is only forfeit if they participate directly in hostilities, and Israel had not provided concrete evidence of that, she said.

“Given Israel’s failure to heed earlier calls for accountability, I urge the International Criminal Court to move swiftly to prosecute the killings of journalists in Gaza as a war crime and call on the international community to urgently consider the use of international mechanisms to investigate crimes against journalists in Gaza,” she added.