Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UN peacekeepers say Israel’s destruction of their property breaches international law

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The United Nations’ peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said on Friday that the Israeli military’s “deliberate and direct destruction” of its property was a “flagrant violation” of international law.

The 10,000-strong U.N. mission, known as UNIFIL, is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the ‘blue line’ separating Lebanon from Israel.

Since Israel launched a ground campaign across the border against Hezbollah fighters at the end of September, UNIFIL has accused the Israeli military (IDF) on several occasions of deliberately attacking its bases, including by shooting at peacekeepers and destroying watchtowers.

In its latest accusation, it said the IDF used excavators and a bulldozer to destroy part of a fence and concrete structure at a U.N. peacekeeping position in southern Lebanon on Thursday. Peacekeepers had also observed Israeli troops this week removing a barrel that marks blue line, it said.

“The IDF’s deliberate and direct destruction of clearly identifiable UNIFIL property is a flagrant violation of international law and resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said, referring to a U.N. resolution that mandates a cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon after a previous war.

“Yesterday’s incident, like seven other similar incidents, is not a matter of peacekeepers getting caught in the crossfire, but of deliberate and direct actions by the IDF,” UNIFIL said.

It said the U.N. force would remain in Lebanon “despite the unacceptable pressures being exerted on the mission”.

The statement came a day after six Malaysian peacekeepers on a U.N. bus crossing through a checkpoint were wounded by an Israeli drone strike that killed three Lebanese people in a nearby car.

Israel says U.N. troops provide a human shield for Hezbollah fighters and has told UNIFIL to evacuate from southern Lebanon for their own safety – a request that the force has rejected.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
89 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR