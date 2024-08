UN says July was deadliest month for Ukraine’s civilians since 2022

reuters_tickers

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – This July was the deadliest month for Ukraine’s civilians since October 2022, the U.N.’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said, as Russia stepped up bombardments.

“The high number of casualties in July continued an alarming trend of increasing civilian casualties since March 2024,” an HRMMU statement emailed to the media said.