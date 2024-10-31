Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UN Security Council asked to meet on Monday on North Korea missile launch

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council is likely to meet on Monday, two diplomats said, over North Korea’s test on Thursday of what Pyongyang said was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The United States, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Slovenia and Britain requested the meeting, the diplomats said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned North Korea’s long-range ballistic missile, which is a “clear violation” of U.N. Security Council resolutions, a U.N. spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General remains concerned about the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

North Korea has been under U.N. Security Council sanctions since 2006 and the measures have been steadily strengthened over the years with the aim of halting Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR