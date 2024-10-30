Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UN urges probe of killings in Bangladesh protests, minority protection

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top UN official on Wednesday urged a probe into the killings in Bangladesh during protests that led to the downfall of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while also calling for minority protection and a national process of truth and healing.

The South Asian nation has seen rising tensions and protests in recent months. Large demonstrations forced Hasina to flee to India on Aug. 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winning economist Muhammad Yunus took charge.

“After any period of repression, upheaval and violence, there needs to be a national process of truth and healing to move forward,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Wednesday as he concluded a visit to Bangladesh.

“The pursuit of justice for the brutal violence against protesters and other people – including children – killed and seriously wounded in July and August is a priority,” he added.

The protests began as a student-led movement against public-sector job quotas in July. Human-rights groups had accused Hasina of using excessive force against protesters, a charge she denied.

The unrest was some of the deadliest since the country’s independence in 1971, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and numerous injuries, many of them among protesting university and college students, according to the Bangladeshi interim health ministry.

The unrest continued after Hasina fled as her party officials and supporters faced the wrath of demonstrators. Attacks were reported against Bangladeshi minorities.

Türk said his office’s fact-finding mission is investigating allegations of attacks against minorities between Aug. 5 and Aug. 15.

“It is vital that the authorities respond quickly to any incidents reported, by conducting thorough investigations and holding perpetrators accountable,” he added.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR