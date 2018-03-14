This content was published on March 14, 2018 9:15 PM Mar 14, 2018 - 21:15

The Turkish embassy in Bern has yet to comment on the allegations. (© KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER)

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Turkish diplomats had planned to kidnap a Swiss-Turkish businessman in 2016.

As Swiss daily newspapers Tages-Anzeigerexternal link and Der Bundexternal link reported on Wednesday, the plan had been to drug and kidnap the Zurich-based man. He supposedly became a target because of his links to the Gülen movement, which Turkish authorities accused of attempting a coup.

According to the newspapers, one of the would-be kidnappers returned to Turkey, but the other one still works in Bern.

+ The Swiss Federal Council recently reported an increase in foreign espionage

The attorney general’s office told the newspapers that it had launched a criminal investigation into the matter. Now the foreign ministry is looking into whether either of the alleged perpetrators is eligible for diplomatic immunity.

Tages-Anzeiger/Der Bund/swissinfo.ch/sm

