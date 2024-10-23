Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UniCredit-Commerzbank deal should be judged on financial strength – Bank of Italy

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The European Central Bank should evaluate any deal between Italian lender UniCredit and Germany’s Commerzbank purely based on the solidity of the resulting bank rather than national interests, ECB policymaker and Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

UniCredit is pressing for a tie-up with Commerzbank that has met with political opposition in Berlin and will need approval from the ECB, the euro zone’s top banking watchdog.

“The assessment on that deal should be based only on the strength of the entity which would be formed through the merger,” Panetta told an event in Washington. “There should be no discussion on nationalities. There is no match between Italy and Germany. This is not soccer.”

He added that he was “sure” the ECB’s supervisory arm, which for now needs to decide whether UniCredit can raise its Commerzbank stake to 29.9%, will base its assessment on an “objective analysis.”

The ECB’s top supervisor Claudia Buch also said last week that such decisions are based on “the prospects for stability and resilience” of the banks involved.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR