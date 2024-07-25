Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Unicredit drops part of complaint to ECJ over ECB Russia demands

ROME (Reuters) – UniCredit said on Thursday it was dropping some elements in its application to the European Court of Justice against a European Central Bank (ECB) request to cut the Italian bank’s Russia exposure.

The lender had said on Wednesday the ECB had agreed to clarify its requests over Russia, which the bank says could put it in breach of Russian laws if it were to comply.

UniCredit said the clarifications received from the ECB had prompted to drop some, but not all, of the elements in its application to the ECJ, in a statement on its website.

