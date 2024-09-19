Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UniCredit tie-up with Commerzbank could result in massive job cuts, DBV bank union warns

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s DBV bank union on Thursday warned of massive job cuts if UniCredit and Commerzbank merge, and said that the German government has a special responsibility to preserve jobs rather than cash in on its remaining stake in the German lender.

“The merger is unlikely to result in a sustained increase in revenue in the German market. So expenditure will have to be reduced and, as a result, there may be massive staff cuts,” DBV said in a newsletter emailed on Thursday.

