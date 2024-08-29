Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Unidentified drone shot down over Iraq’s Kirkuk, police say

This content was published on
1 minute

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s air defences shot down an unmanned drone on Thursday in the northern city of Kirkuk, two police sources told Reuters, triggering an investigation into the identity of the drone.

One Iraqi military colonel said on condition of anonymity that an initial investigation of the debris showed it was a Turkish military armed drone.

The drone fell in the centre of Kirkuk, igniting a fire near some houses, but caused no casualties, police sources said, adding the blaze had been brought under control by firefighters.

There was no immediate response from Turkish authorities to a request for comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR