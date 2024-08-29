Unidentified drone shot down over Iraq’s Kirkuk, police say

1 minute

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s air defences shot down an unmanned drone on Thursday in the northern city of Kirkuk, two police sources told Reuters, triggering an investigation into the identity of the drone.

One Iraqi military colonel said on condition of anonymity that an initial investigation of the debris showed it was a Turkish military armed drone.

The drone fell in the centre of Kirkuk, igniting a fire near some houses, but caused no casualties, police sources said, adding the blaze had been brought under control by firefighters.

There was no immediate response from Turkish authorities to a request for comment.