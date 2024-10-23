Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Unrest in Lisbon after police shoot Black man

This content was published on
1 minute

By Patricia Vicente Rua

LISBON (Reuters) – Two nights of disturbances have shaken outskirts of the Portuguese capital Lisbon following the fatal police shooting of a Black man, with buses and rubbish set ablaze and stones hurled, according to authorities and TV images.

The unrest began in a multicultural neighbourhood of Lisbon’s Amadora suburb after a 43-year-old man was shot dead by police in the early hours of Monday.

Media said about 30 people took to the streets on Monday night. It was unclear how many came out on the second night.

Three people have been detained, with two policemen and two others injured, authorities said. Riot police were deployed and firefighters put out a blaze.

According to a police statement, the shooting victim had fled and crashed a car after seeing a police vehicle. When officers approached, he tried to attack them with a blade, before being shot and dying in hospital, the statement added.

Speaking on local TV, some residents accused police of using excessive force. The SOS Racismo rights group said the man had joined a long list of Black people killed by police.

Police said they would investigate whether excessive force had been used, while Interior Minister Margarida Blasco said all efforts would be made to bring rioters to justice.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR