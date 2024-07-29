Up to 100 feared injured after passenger train derails in southern Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Up to 100 people were feared injured on Monday when a passenger train derailed in Russia’s southern Volgograd region, Russian news agencies reported.

The Interfax news agency said that eight train cars had been derailed.

“Paramedics are on the scene,” the emergency ministry said, adding that 324 emergency workers were involved.

Emergency helicopters were being scrambled to the scene near the Kotelnikovo station. The train was travelling from Kazan to Adler on the Black Sea.

Unverified video on Telegram showed at least four carriages derailed, some twisted, with people climbing out of one that was on its side beside the rails.

TASS cited unidentified sources in Russian law enforcement as saying that 20 people had been injured when the train collided with a Kamaz truck.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Kirsten Donovan)