US, Britain, Canada accuse Russia of plot to influence Moldova election

KYIV (Reuters) – The United States, Britain and Canada accused Russia on Thursday of carrying out a plot to influence the outcome of the Moldovan presidential election in October in a joint statement published by the U.S. State Department.

The statement said Russia was seeking to exacerbate societal tensions and foment negative perceptions of the West and the incumbent team of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu, using disinformation and online propaganda.

“We are taking this step to warn our democratic partners and Allies that Russian actors are carrying out a plot to influence the outcomes of Moldova’s fall 2024 presidential election,” it said.