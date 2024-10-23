US, Cyprus agree to boost ties

NICOSIA (Reuters) – The United States and the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Wednesday agreed to boost cooperation, amid a backdrop of increasing turmoil in the neighbouring Middle East.

A strategic dialogue, which the two countries agreed upon in June, encompasses a range of topics from security and law enforcement to energy cooperation, education and investment.

Officials from the two countries met in Cyprus in the first round of talks on Wednesday to discuss furthering cooperation.

“The Strategic Dialogue reflects the shared resolve of the Republic of Cyprus and the United States to enhance bilateral and regional security, foster economic innovation and prosperity, and uphold shared democratic values and respect for international law,” the two countries said in a joint statement.

Relations between the U.S. and Cyprus have become closer in recent years, as the island has firmly pivoted its focus to the west.

Progress on that front is closely followed by Turkey, which in September criticised the signing of a roadmap to boost two-way defence co-operation between the United States and Cyprus, calling it detrimental to the interests of Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north of the island.