Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US, Cyprus agree to boost ties

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

NICOSIA (Reuters) – The United States and the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Wednesday agreed to boost cooperation, amid a backdrop of increasing turmoil in the neighbouring Middle East.

A strategic dialogue, which the two countries agreed upon in June, encompasses a range of topics from security and law enforcement to energy cooperation, education and investment.

Officials from the two countries met in Cyprus in the first round of talks on Wednesday to discuss furthering cooperation.

“The Strategic Dialogue reflects the shared resolve of the Republic of Cyprus and the United States to enhance bilateral and regional security, foster economic innovation and prosperity, and uphold shared democratic values and respect for international law,” the two countries said in a joint statement.

Relations between the U.S. and Cyprus have become closer in recent years, as the island has firmly pivoted its focus to the west.

Progress on that front is closely followed by Turkey, which in September criticised the signing of a roadmap to boost two-way defence co-operation between the United States and Cyprus, calling it detrimental to the interests of Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north of the island.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR