US, Iran to Hold Nuclear Talks as Trump’s Deal Deadline Looms

(Bloomberg) — The US and Iran are set to hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday with days to go until President Donald Trump’s deadline for a deal.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who’s mediating the negotiations in Geneva, will deliver Iran’s latest proposals to the US team on Thursday morning, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

Trump had given Iran a deadline of March 1-6 to strike a deal and has threatened a military strike if it fails to do so, sparking fears of a new Middle East war that could embroil Israel and Gulf Arab oil producers.

A vast US military build-up in the region, the biggest since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, is set to receive a further boost in the coming days when a second aircraft carrier arrives that could join in any potential attack or help defend against Iranian retaliation.

Energy traders are watching for signs of disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway off Iran’s southern coast that connects key oil producers in the Persian Gulf to world markets. Benchmark Brent is up around 17% since the start of the year.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have both accelerated oil exports in recent weeks as tensions have grown.

US demands for a deal have varied, with Trump repeating that he won’t allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon despite its public position – long met with skepticism in the west – that it isn’t seeking one. Washington has also expressed frustration at Iran’s refusal to discuss its ballistic missile program.

Tehran’s priority in the talks is the lifting of sanctions that have hobbled its economy, fueling a currency crisis that sparked widespread street protests against the Islamic Republic in December.

The last round of negotiations, on Feb. 17, saw the sides agree to draft texts for a deal, Iran said at the time, while cautioning that the next stage would be “more difficult and detailed.”

“Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal — in the shortest possible time,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X on Tuesday.

The US team is led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

