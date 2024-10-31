Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US, Japan and South Korea strongly condemn North Korea’s ICBM launch

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, Japan and South Korea issued a joint statement on Thursday strongly condemning North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea said it tested an ICBM earlier on Thursday, upgrading what it called the “world’s most powerful strategic weapon”, as Seoul warned Pyongyang could get missile technology from Russia for helping with the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea in which the condemned the launch and called it a “flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

