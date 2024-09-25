Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US, Romania to sign $920 million defence loan agreement

This content was published on
1 minute

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – The United States will sign a $920 million direct loan agreement with Romania on Wednesday to support its defence modernisation program, the Romanian government said.

The deal comes as Romania seeks to boost its defence purchasing plan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, aims to spend 2.5% of its GDP on defence.

Romania shares a 650-km (400-mile) border with Ukraine and Russian drone fragments have repeatedly strayed into its territory over the past year. Some areas are also close to Ukraine’s Danube River ports which are frequently targeted by Russia.

Under the loan agreement, the defence ministry will directly access $700 million, while up to $220 million will go towards state-owned ROMARM, which controls 15 companies that manufacture weapons and ammunition ranging from gunpowder to guided missiles.

The loan, granted by the United States through its Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mechanism, has a 12-year repayment plan.

In August, the Romanian government allowed the country to tap a total of $4 billion in direct loan agreements through FMS, as well as up to $8 billion from the financial markets with U.S. government guarantees.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
119 Likes
86 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR