US adds 123 entities to entity list, including 63 in Russia and 42 in China, Federal Register says

(Reuters) – The United States is adding 123 entities to its U.S. export control list known as the ‘Entity List,’ including 63 in Russia and 42 in China, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday.

Being added to the entity list forces U.S. suppliers to get a difficult-to-obtain license before shipping to the targeted companies. The tool is used frequently by Washington to hammer suppliers to the Russian war effort in Ukraine and Chinese tech firms advancing Beijing’s military.

