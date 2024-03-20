US aid package ‘will get to Ukraine,’ White House’s Sullivan says on trip to Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) – White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Ukraine during a trip to Kyiv on Wednesday a major U.S. assistance package that has been blocked by Republicans for months would “get to Ukraine,” and vowed to continue Washington’s support.

“From our perspective we are confident we will get this done. We will get this aid to Ukraine,” he told a joint news conference after meeting presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.