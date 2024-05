US announces $275 million aid package for Ukraine, State Dept says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States announced a new $275 million package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine on Friday to help it repel Russia’s assault near Kharkiv, the State Department said.

The package contains urgently needed capabilities including ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, missiles, anti-armor systems and precision aerial munitions, the department said.