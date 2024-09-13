US approves potential sale of F-35 aircraft and engines to Romania

(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 32 F-35 aircraft as well as engines and other equipment to Romania in a deal valued at $7.2 billion, the Pentagon said in a release on Friday.

The principal contractor for the aircraft would be Lockheed Martin Inc. The order also includes 33 engines from RTX subsidiary Pratt & Whitney.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Katharine Jackson and Alistair Bell)