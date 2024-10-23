Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US assesses at least 3,000 North Korean soldiers being trained in Russia, US official says

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States assesses at least 3,000 North Korean troops are undergoing training at military bases in eastern Russia, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. assesses the North Korean soldiers were transported by ship in early-to-mid October from North Korea’s Wonsan region to the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

They were then taken to multiple military training sites in eastern Russia, where they have been undergoing training, the official said.

