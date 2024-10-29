Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US believes some N.Korean soldiers are in Russia’s Kursk region, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States assess that some North Korean soldiers are in Russia’s Kursk region, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming an assessment made by NATO a day earlier.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say what they believed the North Korean forces were doing in Kursk and one of the officials said it was unclear how they would be aiding Russia.

The Pentagon on Monday declined to confirm the NATO assessment that some North Korean military units had been deployed to the Kursk region.

