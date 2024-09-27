US charges Iranians with hacking attempt to disrupt US election

reuters_tickers

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Friday it filed criminal charges against three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for hacking attempts aimed at disrupting the U.S. presidential election.

The indictment is the latest effort by the Biden administration to counter foreign efforts to interfere in the Nov. 5 presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

The U.S. Treasury Department also said it was imposing sanctions on seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran has previously denied involvement.

The Trump campaign said in August it had been hacked by Iran but said the perpetrators were not able to get private information. Several news outlets have said they declined to publish internal campaign documents that were offered to them.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)