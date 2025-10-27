US-China Trade Deal Optimism Boosts Risk Assets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Hopes that Washington and Beijing are nearing a trade deal boosted riskier assets, with US stocks hitting all-time highs and crypto rallying.

Asian equity futures were more mixed, pointing to opening losses in Tokyo and Sydney, and a gain in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 added 1.2% as Chinese and US trade negotiators lined up an array of diplomatic wins for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to unveil at a summit this week. An index of US-listed Chinese shares rose for a third day. Gold was steady in early trading after dropping below $4,000 an ounce on Monday.

Corporate America appears fairly unscathed by tariffs, with firms protecting margins through price hikes and cost cuts. Sales beats for S&P 500 companies are running at a four-year high and with further Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts on the way, the profit outlook is looking increasingly brighter.

“The market is on fire,” said Louis Navellier at Navellier & Associates. “This reflects strong optimism about future earnings potential.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, five firms that account for about a quarter of the US benchmark — Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. — will report results. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps jumped 2.6%.

“With the Fed on track to cut rates, extending the run would appear to hinge on this week’s lineup of high-profile earnings releases,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “And it may, barring any surprises in US-China trade negotiations.”

The S&P 500 topped 6,875 — notching its best three-day rally since May. Qualcomm Inc. shares rose to their highest price in 15 months after unveiling chips and computers for the lucrative AI data center market, aiming to challenge Nvidia Corp. in the fastest-growing part of the industry.

In Asia, traders will also look to Japan, after the blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average surpassed the psychologically key level of 50,000 for the first time on Monday. Futures indicated a slight dip in the benchmark. The country’s first female premier, Sanae Takaichi, who has pledged to bolster national security, is set to meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters on Monday that “I really feel good” about a deal with China, after officials unveiled a slew of agreements to ease tensions. While markets cheered the latest developments, some analysts cautioned the deal now teed up for Trump and Xi to sign in South Korea ignored thorny issues.

Fundamental fights over national security appeared untouched, they said, along with Trump’s stated core mission of rebalancing trade. Making that harder, Chinese investment into America remains heavily restricted.

“While these developments have lifted market spirits, analysts remain skeptical that the underlying issues — such as national security and tech competition — will be fully resolved,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Nevertheless, traders have embraced the risk-on mood.”

As champions of the tech-driven bull run, quarterly earnings from the Magnificent Seven this week can help investors decipher whether artificial intelligence hype is masking a bubble, according to Hardika Singh at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

“But for me, those concerns in and of themselves aren’t enough to run for the hills,” Singh noted. “AI is transforming every single industry, and as I keep repeating, we’re literally in such early innings for this secular cycle that being worried about valuations and froth would be short-sighted.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4% as of 7:18 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.4% Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1% S&P 500 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $114,490.17 Ether rose 0.2% to $4,135.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.98% Australia’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 4.17% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,992.21 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $61.45 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

