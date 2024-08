US citizen detained in Russia for violence against police officer, Ifax reports

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A U.S. citizen has been detained in Russia for using violence against a police officer, domestic news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes.

The crime was committed on Aug. 12, Interfax reported.

The U.S. citizen faces up to five years in prison according to Russia’s criminal code.