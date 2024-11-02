Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US citizen who helped Russia from Ukraine appears in Moscow

This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A U.S. citizen who was spirited out of eastern Ukraine by Russian special forces after helping the Kremlin target Ukrainian troops said in Moscow on Saturday he had asked for Russian citizenship.

“My name is Daniel Martindale,” he told a press conference, state media reported.

“Here is my passport. It went through the war with me, you can see in what condition it is,” he said in English, holding up what appeared to be a well-used U.S. passport and birth certificate.

He said he was under no duress, wanted to receive Russian citizenship and predicted Russia would win the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately comment.

Martindale, who said he had worked as a missionary, said he entered Ukraine from Poland in early 2022, just days before President Vladimir Putin ordered thousands of troops into Ukraine.

“I’ve wanted to go to Russia for a long time, I realized that this is the moment I’ve been waiting for,” he was quoted as saying.

An unidentified Russian intelligence source quoted by the RIA state news agency said Martindale had supplied information to Russian forces about the location of key Ukrainian infrastructure for two years.

No further detail on the information he gave to Russia was disclosed.

Martindale said that while in Ukraine, he had established contact with pro-Russian forces via Telegram and passed them information from Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces had even delivered a telephone to him with a drone, the Izvestia newspaper reported.

“For the last two years, I have done everything to save the lives of Russian soldiers and ensure some kind of future for Russians in Ukraine. I would like to continue doing this,” he said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
304 Likes
194 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
71 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR