US concerned by report on Russia secret war drones project in China, White House says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is deeply concerned by a report that Russia has a secret war drones project in China that appears to be an instance of a Chinese company providing lethal assistance to a U.S.-sanctioned Russian firm , a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday.

The White House has not seen anything to suggest that China’s government was aware of these transactions, the spokesperson said, but China has a responsibility to ensure companies are not providing lethal aid to Russia for use by its military.

