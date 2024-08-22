US embassy sees elevated risk of Russian attacks on Ukraine ahead of Independence Day

KYIV (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Kyiv said there was a heightened risk of Russian missile and drone attacks throughout Ukraine in the coming days as the country prepares to mark 33 years since its independence from the Soviet Union on Saturday.

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in February 2022, has been regularly conducting missile and drone attacks on targets in Ukraine.