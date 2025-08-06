US Equity Futures Waver Amid Mixed Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures posted modest gains as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, disappointing economic data and mixed corporate earnings reports.

Contracts on the S&P 500 added about 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. McDonald’s Corp. and Shopify Inc. jumped in premarket trading after earnings beats.

Uber Technologies Inc. and Walt Disney Co. dropped after reporting results that disappointed some investors. Super Micro Computer Inc. plunged more than 17% after cutting its annual sales forecasts, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slumped after the company was unable to give a clear outlook for resuming sales in China.

While earnings have been broadly solid so far this season, investors are worried about the impact of tariffs and a slowing economy. Data Tuesday showed weakening US services amid sticky price pressures, further complicating the Federal Reserve’s policy challenges after last week’s weak jobs numbers.

Meanwhile, Trump ramped up his tariff blitz, saying he’ll impose increased levies on countries buying energy from Russia and slap duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports soon.

“Earnings are important, but at the headline level for markets, the most important thing is the macro,” said Jon Bell, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. “I don’t think there’s any real expectation that uncertainty will go down. Every time we think we’ve got certainty about tariff levels, something else changes.”

Treasuries dipped, with the 10-year yield rising two basis points to 4.23% ahead of an auction of 10-year notes later Wednesday. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The euro’s recent slide against the dollar may prove short-lived. With euro-area inflation sitting right on target and the recent trade agreement with Washington reducing external risk, the ECB can afford to pause, which can set the rate gap to swing in the euro’s favor.”

— Nour Al Ali, Macro Markets & Squawk. Click here for the full analysis.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark was little changed after erasing an early gain of 0.4% amid mixed results from some of the region’s biggest companies.

Among companies reporting in Europe on Wednesday:

Fresenius SE shares advanced after the health-care provider lifted its sales outlook Bayer AG shares fell after the German chemicals firm’s crop science unit missed sales estimates Commerzbank AG rose after announcing a share buyback of as much as €1 billion ($1.2 billion) Novo Nordisk A/S slipped after after providing more details of a difficult quarter for the Danish drugmaker Vonovia SE rallied as the real estate company boosted its forecast for the full year Glencore Plc dropped after missing earnings estimates ABN Amro Bank NV fell more than 6% after missing net income forecasts Zalando SE plunged more than 5% after the online retailer narrowed its full-year revenue forecast Beiersdorf AG slumped after the maker of personal-care products reported weaker-than-expected sales growth and cut its guidance Siemens Energy AG declined after taking a €100 million direct hit from US tariffs In other European news, German factory orders unexpectedly declined for a second month in June, when the results of a European-US trade deal were still far from clear. the data came after outgoing Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said the European Central Bank shouldn’t lower borrowing costs again.

Meanwhile, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter arrived in Washington to make a last-minute bid for a deal to lower the 39% tariff imposed last week by Trump.

In commodities, oil ticked higher after a four-day drop as investors waited to see whether President Donald Trump would impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian energy in a bid to increase pressure on Moscow.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:20 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1607 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3326 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.56 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $114,239.03 Ether rose 1.4% to $3,625.78 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.53% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $66.29 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,363.96 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

