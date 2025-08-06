US Equity-Index Futures Waver on Busy Earnings Day: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures posted modest gains as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, disappointing economic data and a rush of corporate earnings reports.

Contracts on the S&P 500 added about 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. Super Micro Computer Inc. plunged more than 16% in premarket trading after cutting its annual sales forecasts, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped after the company was unable to give a clear outlook for resuming sales in China.

Walt Disney Co. rose after agreeing to buy most of the National Football League’s media businesses. Walt Disney is among US companies scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday, along with McDonald’s Corp., Uber Technologies Inc. and Shopify Inc., among others.

Data Tuesday showed weakening US services amid sticky price pressures, further complicating the Federal Reserve’s policy challenges after last week’s weak jobs numbers. Trump ramped up his tariff blitz, saying he’ll impose increased levies on countries buying energy from Russia and announce duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports soon. Still, robust earnings and wagers on lower interest rates are buoying stocks so far.

“The small weakness in the labor market is making the odds of rate cuts much higher for the rest of 2025 and that prospect of rate cuts is keeping markets well supported,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts & Co. “A lot of the improvement in markets and sentiment has been driven by more resilient earnings.”

US stocks are near record highs as investors flock back into technology heavyweights and the AI trade at a time when data signals economic growth might be slowing. Betting against the market momentum “feels almost irrational,” according to Paolo Schiavone, a macro trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Any selloff would provide opportunities for equity investors, though they should prepare for volatility, said UBS Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele.

“While trade uncertainty and elevated valuations could be a modest headwind for equities in the near term, investors can consider ways to manage volatility while positioning for longer-term gains,” Haefele said. “Those who are already allocated to equities in line with their strategic benchmarks should consider implementing short-term hedges, and those under-allocated should prepare to add exposure on potential market dips.”

Treasuries dipped, with the 10-year yield rising two basis points to 4.23% ahead of an auction of 10-year notes later Wednesday. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The euro’s recent slide against the dollar may prove short-lived. With euro-area inflation sitting right on target and the recent trade agreement with Washington reducing external risk, the ECB can afford to pause, which can set the rate gap to swing in the euro’s favor.”

— Nour Al Ali, Macro Markets & Squawk. Click here for the full analysis.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark was little changed after erasing an early gain of 0.4% amid mixed results from some of the region’s biggest companies.

Among companies reporting in Europe on Wednesday:

Fresenius SE shares advanced after the health-care provider lifted its sales outlook Bayer AG shares fell after the German chemicals firm’s crop science unit missed sales estimates Commerzbank AG rose after announcing a share buyback of as much as €1 billion ($1.2 billion) Novo Nordisk A/S slipped after after providing more details of a difficult quarter for the Danish drugmaker Vonovia SE rallied as the real estate company boosted its forecast for the full year Glencore Plc dropped after missing earnings estimates ABN Amro Bank NV fell more than 6% after missing net income forecasts Zalando SE plunged more than 5% after the online retailer narrowed its full-year revenue forecast Beiersdorf AG slumped after the maker of personal-care products reported weaker-than-expected sales growth and cut its guidance Siemens Energy AG declined after taking a €100 million direct hit from US tariffs In other European news, German factory orders unexpectedly declined for a second month in June, when the results of a European-US trade deal were still far from clear. the data came after outgoing Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said the European Central Bank shouldn’t lower borrowing costs again.

Meanwhile, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter arrived in Washington to make a last-minute bid for a deal to lower the 39% tariff imposed last week by Trump.

In commodities, oil ticked higher after a four-day drop as investors waited to see whether President Donald Trump would impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian energy in a bid to increase pressure on Moscow.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 5:58 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1585 The British pound was unchanged at $1.3299 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.81 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $114,075.78 Ether rose 1.4% to $3,626.27 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.53% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $66.19 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,359.07 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.