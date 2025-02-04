US Futures, Oil Tumble After China Tariffs Kick In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures and oil tumbled as China responded to new US tariffs, marking the resumption of a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.2% while contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%, erasing earlier gains that were built up on hopes of a deal to delay the levies. On Monday, President Donald Trump decided to defer imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico. A gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, which jumped almost 4% earlier, trimmed their advance to 0.8%

China announced an investigation into Google and put new levies on a range of US products in an apparent retaliatory move, moments after the US tariffs of 10% kicked in.

Trump’s decision to delay imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada had helped reverse Monday’s risk-off market sentiment and investors were pinning their hopes on a China-US phone call to resolve levies on Asia’s largest economy. Deferment of tariffs to the North American economies bolstered the view that Trump sees tariffs as a negotiating ploy — but is still reluctant to inflict economic pain on Americans.

“Lack of news of a deal despite the tariff deadline passing, together with latest reports such as China launching a probe on Google and announcing some tariffs on US imports raises the question whether the talks have failed or if we are still simple in the wait and see mode,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “Even if there is no good news, market seems to be over-reacting and the situation highlights the volatility and uncertainty in the market, which is becoming increasingly edgy.”

Trump had said that his administration had plans to speak with China, raising the possibility of a potential reprieve on a 10% levy.

West Texas Intermediate oil fell as much as 1.9% while the offshore yuan slid as much as 0.3% along with its regional peers, as China and the US slapped tariffs on each others’ exports in sign of an escalation in trade tensions.

Trump’s move to invoke an emergency and impose tariffs on the two nations and China is the most extensive act of protectionism taken by a US president in almost a century.

Among the biggest uncertainties is how a resilient US economy would handle the impact of a trade war, in case it materializes. That concern was evident in the bond market Monday, where two-year Treasury yields climbed as longer ones moved in the opposite direction.

“While we believe that tariffs are primarily a negotiating tool for President Trump, it’s very difficult to say whether these tariffs will be short-lived or if there is a scenario where a deal is struck that reduces the tariffs,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank should proceed more cautiously in lowering borrowing costs amid mounting uncertainty introduced by the Trump administration. Others such as the Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Mary Daly, and Philip Jefferson are set to speak later today.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 2:19 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0282

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3269 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.2% to $98,700.81

Ether fell 4.8% to $2,682.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.260%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.42%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $71.96 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

