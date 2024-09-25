US Futures Are Muted After Latest S&P 500 Record: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to modest moves on Wall Street as investors questioned the effectiveness of the latest China stimulus and awaited clues on the US economy.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were steady after the benchmark hit its 41st record close this year on Tuesday. Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.2% as US-listed Chinese tech stocks fell in premarket trading. Treasuries posted small moves.

Traders are seeking fresh catalysts after last week’s half-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve and as growth concerns linger. The latest policy moves from China on Wednesday failed to ripple beyond Asian markets and investors are looking to a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and price data at the end of the week.

“We’ve been here before with China,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co. “Really potent fiscal as well as monetary policy is needed to change the direction of travel. So far that direction of travel has not changed.”

China’s stocks rallied for a sixth day after the central bank lowered the interest rate charged on its one-year policy loans by the most on record. That followed a wide-ranging stimulus package announced the day before.

Iron ore climbed and gold hit another record earlier in the session.

Corporate highlights:

General Motors Co. shares fell 3.6% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley cut the carmaker to underweight from equal-weight.

HP Enterprise Co. shares rose as much as 2.5% after the IT firm was upgraded to overweight from equal-weight at Barclays amid signs of a recovery in enterprise servers.

German software developer SAP SE dropped 4% on news that it and other companies are being probed by US officials for potentially conspiring to overcharge government agencies over the course of a decade.

Rightmove Plc rejected a third takeover proposal from REA Group Ltd., saying the bid that valued the UK property portal at £6.1 billion ($8.2 billion) continues to be unattractive.

ECB Wagers

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index paused a two-day rally. The region’s darkening economic outlook has fueled bets the European Central Bank will reduce rates again next month, while economists at HSBC Holdings Plc predict policy makers will start cutting interest rates at every meeting between October and April.

“The worry has been that all the economic data is looking quite shaky,” said Anwiti Bahuguna, global asset allocation CIO at Northern Trust Asset Management, where the region’s stocks have been cut to market weight from overweight.

“At the beginning of the year we did think we would see a nice uptick, but it started to slow down way more than any of us anticipated,” she told Bloomberg TV.

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US jobless claims, durable goods, revised GDP, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives pre-recorded remarks to the 10th annual US Treasury Market Conference, Thursday

China industrial profits, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US PCE, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:15 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1196

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3383

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 144.27 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $63,770.35

Ether fell 1% to $2,624.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.77%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $70.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Sujata Rao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.