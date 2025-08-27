US Futures Decline After Nvidia Results Underwhelm: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures slipped after Nvidia Corp.’s revenue outlook missed lofty expectations, denting sentiment around the world’s most valuable listed company.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 fell and the chipmaker retreated 3% in after-hours trading after its $54 billion sales forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates. US stocks dipped in late hours after the S&P 500 benchmark hit a record high during regular trading. Futures for Hong Kong and Chinese stocks were weak as Meituan’s warning pushed an index of US-listed Chinese companies to its worst day in two months.

Short-dated Treasuries continued to climb on Wednesday amid bets on Federal Reserve policy easing. A gauge of the dollar edged down in early Asian trading.

Nvidia’s tepid outlook fueled concerns that a massive run-up in artificial intelligence spending is slowing. Global stocks have gained since April as investors bet the AI theme will continue to power earnings of technology companies even as tariff tensions ease. In a week dominated by Fed headlines, the next key test for markets will be Friday’s inflation numbers.

“The information feeds into niggling fears of slowing investment in the AI space and lower growth going forward,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne.

Nvidia’s forecast excluded data center revenue from China, a market where it has struggled with US export restrictions and opposing pressure from Beijing.

The company has added about $2 trillion in market value since early April to trade near a record on optimism around the AI boom.

In China, Meituan warned of major losses this quarter while waging a price-based battle with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., the most striking sign yet that its internet rivals are threatening its longstanding dominance of a lucrative home market.

China’s food delivery leader issued its dire prediction after reporting “irrational competition” had all but wiped out its profit in the June quarter. Meituan’s net income plummeted 97% to 365.3 million yuan ($51 million) despite a 12% rise in revenue.

What Bloomberg strategists say:

Meituan’s 97% profit drop reported overnight will keep investors on edge as they brace for Alibaba’s earnings on Friday. Longer term, Beijing’s policy backing to support AI development remains a tailwind, but signs of froth are mounting.

—Mary Nicola, MLIV

Meanwhile, the 30-year yield was steady, following the recent announcement by President Donald Trump that he was firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook amid allegations of mortgage fraud. His top economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Cook should go on leave while her status on the board is being litigated.

Elsewhere, the Mexican government plans to increase tariffs on China as part of its 2026 budget proposal next month. Earlier Wednesday in Washington, Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on Indian goods took effect.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:38 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.8% S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1646 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.27 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1499 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6510 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $111,210.51 Ether fell 1.9% to $4,506.85 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $63.78 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

