US Futures Dip With Focus on Key Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures edged lower as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s preferred price-growth measure for hints on the scope and timing of policy easing.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. Ten-year Treasury yields were little changed at 4.56% and a measure of dollar strength traded flat.

Market optimism for interest rate cuts has dwindled over the course of the month as Fed policy makers called for evidence inflation is slowing, while a string of data suggested it’s still sticky. The core PCE deflator due Friday which the Fed favors for measuring price growth, likely moderated in April to the slowest monthly pace yet this year.

“Inflation is stuck — it’s not really picking up hugely, but it’s also not going down and growth is just fine,” Max Kettner, HSBC Holdings Plc’s chief multi-asset strategist, said on Bloomberg Television.

Global Bond Markets Wobble Once Again as Rate-Cut Hopes Deflate

Separately, a jury on Thursday found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records at his hush-money trial, making him the first former US president to be convicted of crimes. With Trump to due to face sentencing on July 11, the conviction creates a daunting legal and political path as he faces President Joe Biden in November as the presumptive Republican nominee.

“Fundamentals just trump the election volatility really,” HSBC’s Kettner said. “At the end of the day we’re not really going to sell tech or buy tech given what the latest polls are going to say — its really about the earnings power.”

Trump Media & Technology Group traded down 12% in extended trading Thursday.

Europe, Rand

Ten-year German yields advanced four basis points after euro-area inflation accelerated more than anticipated, potentially blunting the scope for cuts. Traders maintained wagers for a cut at the European Central Bank meeting next week, but reduced bets on easing after that. The Stoxx 600 was little changed.

In currencies, South Africa’s rand strengthened after Bloomberg News reported allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa are pressuring him to form a coalition between his ruling African National Congress and the opposition Democratic Alliance. Investors are awaiting the final results of the nation’s elections amid concern over the different permutations a coalition may take, and whether a market-friendly government will emerge.

Hope and Angst Grip South African Markets as Coalition Era Dawns

Japan spent a record ¥9.8 trillion ($62.2 billion) in the past month to prop up the yen, surpassing the amount it used in 2022 to defend the currency after it fell to a 34-year low against the dollar.

Key events this week:

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:34 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0854

The British pound was little changed at $1.2722

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.17 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $68,325.4

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,794.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

