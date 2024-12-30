US Futures Drop 1% as Tech Rally Fades at Year-End: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures dropped as a powerful rally in technology shares falters in the final trading sessions of 2024.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts slumped by about 1%, signaling further weakness on Wall Street after Friday’s retreat, which was marked by a pullback in tech megacaps. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index retreated, while Asian stocks snapped five days of gains. Trading volumes were thinner because of the holiday season.

The so-called Magnificent Seven cohort of US tech giants has driven a 25% advance in the S&P 500 this year, while prompting some to worry that the gains are too concentrated in a small group of names. Still, few are calling for the rally to end and none of the 19 strategists tracked by Bloomberg expects the S&P 500 to decline next year.

“In these moments, it’s best to stay put,” said Nicolas Domont, a fund manager at Optigestion in Paris. “The US remains the place to be. Growth stocks continue to outperform and earnings forecasts are good, so there are good reasons to remain optimistic.”

Treasuries rose, with 10-year yields dropping from near the highest levels since May. The euro strengthened and German bonds erased an earlier advance after data showed Spanish inflation accelerated more than anticipated, supporting the case for gradual interest-rate cuts from the European Central Bank.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index kept to a narrow range after rising more than 7% in 2024, driven by the anticipation of “America First” policies from President-elect Donald Trump.

“There’s a little bit of trepidation heading into year-end, owing in part to uncertainty over how the international trade picture may take shape in 2025,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at Kohle Capital Markets Pty. “Some traders are taking risk off the table heading into year-end.”

Trading in Europe’s equity benchmark was about half of the 30-day average. It’s the final session of 2024 for some markets including Germany, where the DAX benchmark is on course for a 19% annual advance, beating peers in the UK and France.

Deadly Crash

Back in Asia, shares in Jeju Air fell 8.7% in Seoul to a record low after a Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft operated by the carrier crashed on Sunday, causing the death of all but two of the 181 occupants. Boeing dropped as much as 5.1% in US premarket trading before paring its losses.

Investigators are focusing on a possible bird strike or landing-gear failure, and an analyst said it’s unlikely the events were related to Boeing’s production. Boeing said in a statement that it’s in contact with Jeju Air and ready to offer support.

Oil was little changed in quiet year-end trading with the market focused on the outlook for 2025. Crude is heading for a loss this year, with trading confined to a narrow range since mid-October. Gold is set for one of its biggest annual gains this century.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the US, died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. The US stock market has traditionally closed on the day of presidential funerals. No announcement has been made as of yet by exchange overseers.

Key events this week:

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 8:27 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0437

The British pound was little changed at $1.2587

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 157.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $93,115.78

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,361.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.38%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $70.85 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

