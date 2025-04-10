US Futures Drop as Mood Shifts to Trade War Damage: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s burst of euphoria flipped back to unease, with a slide in US stock futures, oil and the dollar pointing to concern that the trade war will bring lasting damage to the American economy.

S&P 500 futures sank 1.5%, indicating a pullback from Wednesday’s almost 10% surge. The dollar fell for a third day. Bonds advanced and investors looked for safety in gold, the Swiss franc and yen. Brent crude sank below $64 a barrel.

While President Donald Trump’s decision to pause some tariffs drove the US stocks to a historic one-day rally, the focus among traders is shifting to the impact of an economic downturn and prolonged volatility. Consumer inflation data is due later today, and a Treasury auction of 30-year bonds will be a closely watched for any signs of nervousness around owning US debt.

“The damage has been done. They’ve opened Pandora’s box and they can’t undo what’s been done in one statement,” said Colin Graham, head of multi-asset strategies at Robeco Groep. “We would definitely be a bit more of a seller at this point.”

Other strategists echoed that view. Citigroup Inc. advisers are saying “don’t chase this, don’t buy the dip,” the bank’s global wealth head Andy Sieg said in a interview on Bloomberg Television. Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar advised allocating away from US markets, and Tiffany Wilding, an economist at Pacific Investment Management Co., put the odds of a recession at 50-50, even if the tariff reprieve is extended.

Companies around the world have already started hitting their own pause button on orders, and the upcoming earnings season is expected to show many firms slashing their guidance for the year. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock Inc. kick off the run of first-quarter reports on Friday.

Meanwhile as Trump escalates his trade war with China, worry is growing that the world’s two largest economies are starting to decouple, as their respective exports to each other face prohibitive duties.

“We could again be seeing escalation and de-escalation at the same time, pulling markets in different directions,” wrote Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank. “Policy uncertainty is likely to remain a drag on business investment, while investors may be seeing US Treasuries in a different light now.”

China’s top leaders have planned to meet on Thursday to discuss additional stimulus, and Beijing is also letting its currency weaken to offset the pressure on the economy. The onshore yuan dropped to levels last seen in 2007 against the dollar on Thursday, before paring the move.

Elsewhere, European and Asian markets rallied as investors caught up to the previous day’s rally on Wall Street. The Stoxx 600 Index was up almost 5%, the biggest gain since 2020.

Corporate Highlights

Walmart Inc. has asked a factory in China to leave price stickers off Christmas ornaments due to deep price uncertainty caused by US tariffs.

US Steel Corp. shares drop 12% after Trump said he didn’t want a Japanese company to buy the steel manufacturer.

US-listed Chinese e-commerce stocks Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and PDD Holdings Inc. gained after Trump said he “can’t imagine” increasing tariffs on China any further.

Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. lead losses in the Magnificent Seven stocks. Retail stocks, including Nike Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc., also dropped in premarket trading.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.8% as of 7:18 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 5.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9%

The euro rose 1.1% to $1.1074

The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.2925

The Japanese yen rose 1.5% to 145.55 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $81,467.93

Ether fell 5.4% to $1,583.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.7% to $60.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,116.80 an ounce

