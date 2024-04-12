US Futures Drop as Traders Parse Big Bank Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures fell as investors studied earnings from some of Wall Street’s biggest banks, capping off a busy week for traders marked by a sharp retracement in wagers on interest-rate cuts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped 4.4% in premarket after its outlook for full-year net interest income missed expectations. Wells Fargo & Co. shares retraced a slump after a miss on NII in its first-quarter report, with numbers due from Citigroup Inc. Contracts for the S&P 500 retreated 0.3%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5%.

European stocks rallied the most in more than two months, led by mining and energy stocks as simmering Middle East tensions pushed commodities higher. Brent climbed above $90 a barrel as traders watched how Iran might respond to a deadly attack on its diplomatic compound in Syria last week. Gold hit a record beyond $2,400 an ounce. Base metals extended a rally on increased supply risks and an improving outlook for demand.

The euro sank to the weakest level against the dollar in five months as expectations grow that the European Central Bank will start unwinding its unprecedented hiking campaign in June, well before the Federal Reserve begins easing because of stubborn US inflation. Markets are pricing three rate cuts in the euro zone this year and fewer than two by the Fed.

Given the diverging outlook confronting the two central banks, “you could see the ECB deliver cuts when the Fed does not — or even the ECB can deliver cuts at a pace that is somewhat faster than the Fed, because of the differences in the inflationary trajectory in the euro zone,” Mohit Mittal, chief investment officer of core strategies at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television.

Bonds rallied, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping five basis points, retracing some of the 22 basis-points surge in the previous two sessions. Data Thursday showed US producer prices in March increased less than forecast, after consumer-price growth exceeded forecasts earlier in the week.

Strategists at Bank of America Corp. said a rare rally in both tech stocks and commodities, combined with a jump in bond yields, has echoes of periods when bubbles are forming. The unusual price moves are consistent with bets that interest rates will stay higher for longer while economic growth remains strong — a so-called no-landing scenario.

While that narrative is “correctly in vogue,” there’s also a risk of higher inflation and an increased cost of capital, the strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote. The price action is “typical of bubbly markets,” according to Hartnett, who makes a comparison with the pre-tech bubble period of 1999.

Meanwhile, Kokou Agbo-Bloua, Societe Generale’s global head of economics, cross-asset and quant research, said continued evidence of US economic resilience is good news for stocks. “The strong jobs data has increased the likelihood of the no-landing, no-cuts scenario,” he said on Bloomberg TV. “This is positive for equity. It means there is a higher discount rate. And in this environment we can expect equities to rise another 6% to 8% from here.”

In other individual stock moves, BlackRock Inc. rose in premarket after the world’s largest money manager reported a record $10.5 trillion in client assets.

In commodities, iron ore headed for its best week in two years on speculation that China’s economy may be on the mend, buoying the outlook for demand. A rally in industrial metals strengthened, with zinc rising to a one-year high on increased risks to supply.

Copper hit the highest since June 2022 on an improved outlook for global demand, aluminum was on course for a fifth weekly climb, and tin was up 11% since last Friday’s close.

Oil resumed gains as Israel braced for a potential strike by Iran or its proxies, while gold rallied and silver hit the highest in more than three years on the Middle East tensions.

Key events this week:

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup Inc. and State Street Corp. due to report results, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:29 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0657

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2474

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.23 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $70,773.35

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,534.19

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $86.14 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,393.80 an ounce

