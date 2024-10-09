US Futures Ease on Google Risk, Murky Rate Outlook: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures wavered Wednesday, as Treasury yields held above the key 4% mark and investors fretted about the prospect of an antitrust crackdown on Google-owner Alphabet Inc.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stood about 0.2% lower. Alphabet shares fell about 1% in premarket trading after the US Justice Department said it’s considering asking a federal judge to force Alphabet’s Google search engine to sell parts of its business. This would be the most significant move to rein in a major tech company since a failed bid to break up Microsoft Corp. two decades ago.

While fears of crackdowns on Big Tech have been around for a while, the prospect of an actual breakup push is weighing on sentiment, said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at French asset manager Carmignac. However, he downplayed the eventual impact, because “at the end of the day, when we are looking at individual values of those separate business lines within Google, investors could be better off.”

Other major premarket movers included Boeing Co, which shed 1.5% after negotiations to end an almost month-long workers’ strike collapsed.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2%, with China-exposed stocks lifted by expectation that Beijing will announce additional economic stimulus measures at a news briefing on Saturday.

Investors’ attention is now trained on the minutes from last month’s Fed meeting, due later on Wednesday, while US inflation data will be released Thursday. Ten-year Treasury borrowing costs stayed above 4%, holding near the highest levels since July 31, after diminished rate-cut expectations triggered a run of selling in previous days. Yields have risen more than 20 basis points this month.

Carmignac’s Thozet is among those expecting the Fed to slow the rate-cutting pace after September’s 50 basis-point move, as “the probability of a recession on the one hand is falling and probability of no landing is increasing.”

Globally, however, rate-setters are turning more dovish. A European Central Bank rate cut next week is very probable, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. New Zealand cut rates by half a percentage point, stepping up the pace of easing, while India’s central bank opened the door for its first cut in four years.

In currency markets, Bloomberg’s dollar index rose for the eighth day, setting it on the best run of gains since 2022, as traders priced less US monetary easing. The New Zealand dollar fell to its lowest in seven weeks.

In other news, Brent crude futures eased below $77 a barrel, as US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were scheduled to speak as part of Washington’s efforts to temper Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack.

Geopolitics and China’s stimulus campaign are among the issues keeping investors on edge, equity sentiment is being broadly supported by the robust US economy, according to Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Bank Plc.

“We try to focus on growth and inflation outlook and we still feel good about the soft landing narrative,” he said on Bloomberg TV.

Key events this week:

Fed minutes, Wednesday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Raphael Bostic, Austan Goolsbee and Mary Daly speak, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Thomas Barkin speak, Thursday

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo kick off earnings season for the big Wall Street banks, Friday

US PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Austan Goolsbee and Michelle Bowman speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 12:19 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0966

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 148.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0734 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3092

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $62,111.6

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,434.37

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.02%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.17%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $76.64 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Zhu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.